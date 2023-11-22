Fort Carson and the Salvation Army are helping people in need this Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- At Fort Carson, chefs are teaming up with The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs to make sure no one goes hungry this week.

This year marks the 29th year the two organizations will cook Thanksgiving meals together, proving that it takes an army to feed an army.

The Salvation Army will serve more than three thousand free Thanksgiving meals tomorrow.

It's an effort involving soldiers from Fort Carson to ensure everyone has a hot meal for the holiday.

This year, thirteen Fort Carson soldiers will cook three hundred turkeys, twenty cases of green beans, and dozens of potatoes to create an authentic meal.

All of that food is being donated from local organizations like The Salvation Army and even some Colorado Springs food pantries.

The soldiers began cooking at midnight on Monday to stay ahead of the lunch rush.

The cooks say it's a special way for them to give back and enjoy the holiday.

"To have everybody come together and work together, it just kind of shows the relationship that we have with the local area and that what they have with us, you know, we try to build on it, try to keep it going and just try to maintain it in all actuality, because, you know, we're here for them the same way that they're here for us," says Frank Peterson Alpha Food Service Technician.

The Salvation Army is offering these free meals tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meals will be served at Salvation Army locations in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, and Woodland Park.

To volunteer at Salvation Army click this link.