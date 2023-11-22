Fatal auto/pedestrian accident under investigation in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a fatal crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Wednesday night on the east side of the city.

According to CSPD, the accident happened at the intersection of Platte Ave. and Murray Blvd.

Platte is closed between Murray and North Academy Blvd. as investigators work to determine what happened.

No further information is available at this time.