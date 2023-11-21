Child battling cancer flips the switch at Pueblo County courthouse lighting ceremony

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -Preparations are underway in Pueblo County for the annual courthouse lighting ceremony. At least 5,000 people are expected to come and watch the courthouse light show.

Organizers can be seen setting up the fog machines, speakers, and other technical equipment.

Every year, Pueblo County looks for a group or person who really makes a big difference in the community. This year, the nonprofits, Colton’s Heroes and Brad Riccillo’s Super Team are being honored for the work they do supporting families experiencing childhood cancer.

One of those teens they support is 14-year-old Mikaela Naylon. She is battling a rare type of bone cancer, osteosarcoma.

The family says this rare disease is only found in 2% of kids. Mikaela will flip the big light switch alongside both non-profits. Her entire family told me they were excited to do something positive.

Due to all the hardship this family has gone through over the years, sponsors of the event are surprising the Naylon family. They gave them a $1,000 check to help pay for gifts this season.

The event will also have fireworks & a laser light show coordinated with holiday music. The event starts at 5 p.m., but the fireworks/laser show will not start until around 7 p.m.