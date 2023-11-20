Michigan continues overhaul of gun laws with extended firearm ban for misdemeanor domestic violence
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation barring individuals convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence from possessing firearms for at least an eight-year-period. Whitmer said at Monday’s signing that prohibiting gun possession for people involved in domestic violence it’s “just common sense.” She pointed to federal statistics showing firearms are the most common weapon used in killing spouses, intimate partners and other family members. Since taking power this year, Michigan Democrats have overhauled the state’s gun laws by implementing red flag laws, stricter background checks and safe storage requirements. The stricter laws follow two deadly mass school shootings in Michigan within a 14-month period.