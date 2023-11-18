UAW members at Ford approve contract

By Chris Isidore, CNN

New York (CNN) — Members of the United Auto Workers union at Ford have ratified their labor deal and by a larger margin of approval than members at General Motors.

The final vote, posted Saturday on the UAW ratification vote tracker, showed 69% of membership at the company voting for the deal. Only 55% of the members at GM voted Thursday in favor of a similar deal.

Strikers at all Ford and GM plants and facilities, as well as those at Stellantis, had already returned to work weeks ago, when their respective tentative agreements on a new contract were reached. Members at Stellantis are also participating in a ratification vote on their own contract. And the partial results on the UAW ratification vote tracker shows 69% voting yes so far as well, meaning it is certain to be approved when the remaining votes are reported.

Despite the approval for the deals at the three companies, there has been notable opposition among some of the membership. The UAW reports that workers at more than a dozen GM factories and facilities voted against the deal. Opposition was more scattered at Ford and Stellantis but it included workers at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, its largest factory, while three facilities at Stellantis voted no, including the Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio, which had been one of the first factories to go on strike on September 15.

Support for the three deals was weaker than other recent high-profile labor contracts. In August, 86% of Teamsters voted for a deal with UPS that covered 340,000 hourly workers there. And earlier this month, 98.5% of union members at Kaiser Permanente voted in favor a deal covering 85,000 members.

Still, the votes at GM and Ford — and eventually at Stellantis — are enough to end any talk of more strikes against the Detroit automakers. If members at any of the companies had voted no, the union might have sent workers back to the picket line while it tried to negotiate a better deal.

Recent labor history includes numerous examples of membership voting down deals reached by their unions’ negotiators, with the unions subsequently going on strike. Most recently, nearly 4,000 members at Mack Trucks rejected a deal similiar to the three auto deals on October 8, and had been on strike through Wednesday.

But when Mack Trucks indicated it would not raise the basic terms of the deal that was rejected, members voted again on November 15 for a very similar contract with changes only to local provisions of the deal, not the national contract. That passed Wednesday with 93% support, ending that strike.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.