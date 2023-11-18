Deadly police shooting investigation underway after suspect drives through Pueblo flea market

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department is on the scene of a shooting between police and two suspects at the Pueblo flea market on Saturday morning.

Pueblo police say they were tracking a stolen vehicle at 9 a.m. when they found the car near the shopping center. They say shots were fired between police and two suspects on Cambridge Ave and Amherst Ave.

According to officers, the driver backed into the Pueblo flea market, where police fired and killed that suspect.

Officers say one citizen was hit by the vehicle and they were transported to a hospital. The person's condition is unknown.

The other suspect reportedly jumped out of the car and ran towards a nearby apartment complex. Police then used a K9 to locate the suspect, which is now in custody.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team is on scene investigating the shooting.

A KRDO13 team is on scene working to get new details on this developing story.