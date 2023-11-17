Skip to Content
Teens involved in fatal motorcycle crash Friday east of Colorado Springs

Published 10:13 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash between a motorcycle and a small sedan happened Friday afternoon in the Falcon area.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the crash happened at the intersection of E. Woodmen Rd. and Meridian Rd., in the Falcon area. The crash closed the intersection but it has since reopened.

CSP said a 17-year-old male was driving the motorcycle and he died at the scene. A 14-year-old female was on the back of the motorcycle. She was taken to Children's Hospital and is in critical condition.

CSP also said at this time, they believe the motorcycle was at fault in the crash.

