Suspect and victim both due at courthouse for assault case before shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a 29-year-old following a deadly shooting outside the El Paso County Courthouse.

Court documents show that Shaquille Laneil Brown is facing charges of murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and child abuse.

According to court documents, two CSPD officers were in the courthouse when bystanders began screaming that there was “a shooter.” The officers ran in the direction people were pointing when they observed two El Paso County deputies securing an unknown male.

When officers approached they saw a male lying dead on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the forehead. Neither officers nor deputies could find a pulse.

Court documents say that officers saw several shell casings near the victim and a semi-automatic handgun on the ground.

Brown was transported to the Police Operations Center for questioning.

Court documents show that Brown told officers he was assaulted by the victim, identified by Brown as William Winters, in April of 2023. Brown says he was at the bar Blondies in downtown Colorado Springs when Winters attacked him to the point he needed surgery.

Documents say that Brown told police he was afraid of Winters and that Winters would send him threats via Facebook and text. Brown then said that at a pre-trial preceding related to the assault investigation a week before the shooting, Winters threatened him at the El Paso County Courthouse.

Court documents report that Brow described to officials Winters sitting next to him in the courtroom and saying “I’m going to kill you.”

Brown told police that after that, he got a handgun out of fear of Winters. Brown said to police that he “borrowed” the handgun from “a friend” but could not provide more specifics.

Documents show that since Brown is a previous offender, he did not believe he could legally carry a firearm.

Court documents report that Brown was confused about seeing Winter at the courthouse that day. He claims no one ever contacted him about an arrest being made in his assault case but, believed he had been subpoenaed to appear on Nov. 16, 2023. Brown stated that he feared he would lose the assault case if he did not appear in court on Nov. 16, 2023. Specifically, if he did not get medical letters to a judge.

Brown then told police that while sitting outside the courthouse on Nov. 16, he saw Winters walking towards him. The two made eye contact and Winters continued towards him. Brown then stated that he “would not allow” Winters to harm him again and he feared for his life.

Court documents say that Brown then produced a handgun and fired with the intent of stopping Winters. Brown told police he did not shoot Winters once he was on the ground and said he didn’t want to “overkill” Winters since he only intended to stop a threat.

Court documents state that video obtained by CSPD showed Brown walking towards Winters, firing several times, and Winters dropping a car seat with a baby in it as he fell to the ground. Police say that the child received injuries consistent with a short fall. The video then shows Brown standing above Winters and firing several more times. Brown then walked away before El Paso County deputies arrested him.

When questioned about the discrepancies between his statement and the video, Brown told officials he “blacked out” and felt he wasn’t in control of his actions.

Officials say that Winters sustained at least six gunshot wounds.

Brown currently resides in the El Paso County jail on a $1 million bond.