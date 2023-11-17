Operation Home Front donates Thanksgiving dinner to active-duty military families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Operation Homefront donated hundreds of bags of food to military families ahead of the holiday season, including everything a family would need for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

"A lot of people don't know that one in four junior enlisted military families do struggle with food insecurities and that can be amplified around the holiday season," Beth Desloges, area manager for Operation Homefront said.

That food insecurity is why Operation Homefront handed out hundreds of bags of food Friday morning.

For Army Veteran Eddie Jackson, receiving holiday dinner from Operation Homefront has been a longstanding tradition. Sometimes, his family gets the food because they need it. When his family has enough, they give back.

"This turkey actually we actually cook and actually give back to the homeless just because they give it to us for free," Jackson said.

Families were also given a fifty-dollar gift card to get the meat of their choice for the Holiday season.

For resources related to Operation Homefront, click here.