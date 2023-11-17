Colorado judge rules Trump is allowed on Colorado Ballot in 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, A Denver District Court Judge, Sarah Wallace ruled that Donald Trump is eligible to be placed on the March 5 Presidential Primary Ballot in Colorado.

While Judge Wallace ruled that Trump is allowed on the ballot, she concluded that Trump engaged in the Jan. 6 insurrection but added that the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding office does not apply to people running for president.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution reads:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such a disability.”

Secretary of State Jenna Griswold was sued by six Republican and Unaffiliated Colorado voters on September 6, 2023. The lawsuit argued the Secretary must disqualify former president Donald Trump from the Colorado ballot based on the language of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

"We've never had a president before try to steal the presidency from the American people and then have the audacity to run for office again. That, that's,, the situation we find ourselves in, and one of the things about the case is that although the court did say that Donald Trump would be qualified for the ballot, the fact that she determined that he did engage in insurrection is surprising in itself," Griswold said.

The group that filed the lawsuit, "Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington" said they are pleased with the insurrection part of the judge's ruling but will be appealing her decision to allow Trump on the ballot in the very near future.