ChatGPT-maker Open AI pushes out co-founder and CEO Sam Altman, says he wasn’t ‘consistently candid’
By MATT O’BRIEN
AP Technology Writer
The board of ChatGPT-maker Open AI says it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman and replaced him with an interim CEO. It says the move came after a review found Altman was “not consistently candid in his communications” with the board. The company says the board lost confidence in Altman’s ability to continue leading OpenAI. An OpenAI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what Altman’s alleged lack of candor was about. The company has appointed Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, to an interim CEO role effective immediately. Altman helped start OpenAI as a nonprofit research laboratory in 2015.