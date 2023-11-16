Warm and windy this afternoon

Another unseasonably warm day across southern Colorado... and windy conditions this afternoon.

TODAY: We'll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered showers over the higher terrain west of I-25. It's going to be warm and windy across the plains with higs in the upper-60s and mid-70s. Winds will be gusty this afternoon... with gusts as highs as 35 to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cold overnight... as morning lows dip into the lower-30s by Sunrise Friday morning. Highs will be around ten degrees cooler Friday compared to today. Partly cloudy and mild Saturday with highs in the low to mid-60s. Sunday and Monday will feature upper-level energy moving across the region with a chance for light snow in the mountains... and a few showers along the I-25 corridor. The coolest temperatures come in Monday with highs in the 40s. Wednesday and Thanksgiving look quiet.