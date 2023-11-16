Special counsel investigating Joe Biden’s handling of classified material is not expected to bring charges

By Paula Reid, CNN

(CNN) — Special counsel Robert Hur is not expected to charge anyone in connection with the mishandling of classified documents at two locations connected to President Joe Biden, two sources close to the investigation told CNN.

Hur and his team are compiling a detailed report on their year-long probe that is expected to be critical of Biden and his staff for the way they handled sensitive materials. The report is expected to go into significant detail about what the special counsel’s office found in its investigation.

Investigators on Hur’s team have told other Justice Department officials that they hope to have the report completed by the end of the year, but that timeline could slide.

Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House Counsel’s Office, declined to comment.

Hur was appointed in January to investigate after classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president were found at his former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, and at his Wilmington, Delaware, home. A spokesperson for Hur declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Hur isn’t likely to bring a criminal case. CNN previously reported charges appeared unlikely, according to sources familiar with investigators’ line of questioning, and that there has been no discernible grand jury activity.

A decision to not pursue charges is likely to draw criticism from Donald Trump and his allies. They have long drawn parallels between Hur’s investigation with that of special counsel Jack Smith, who earlier this year brought charges against the former president related to his own handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

But key differences between the two probes abound, including the fact that the National Archives repeatedly tried and failed to get back documents in Trump’s possession. At one point, the FBI secured a search warrant to search his Florida estate.

Biden’s attorneys, on the other hand, quickly notified the National Archives of the materials found in his possession.

CNN’s Devan Cole contributed to this report.

