Purgatory Resort opens for the season this weekend

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Purgatory Resort will open for the 2023-24 winter season on Saturday, November 18.

The resort says the first chair will launch at 9 a.m. followed by a complimentary pancake breakfast.

According to the resort, early-season conditions exist and currently, terrain is suitable for intermediate to advanced skiers and riders only, with no beginner terrain available. The resort plans to open more terrain and lifts as soon as conditions permit. They plan to stay open this winter daily until April 14, 2024, and on weekends, Friday through Sunday, until April 28, 2024.

For more information, visit https://www.purgatory.ski/.