National Park Service delivers roadmap for protecting Georgia’s Ocmulgee River corridor

ATLANTA (AP) — The National Park Service has delivered to Congress its long-awaited study on whether the Ocmulgee River corridor in central Georgia meets the criteria to be managed as a national park and preserve. The answer: Not quite, and not yet. The study says the historic homeland of the Muscogee Creek Nation is nationally significant and suitable for a park, but land acquisition could be too difficult and promoters need more partners, including the Muscogee. Supporters say the state and the tribal nation are already on board, and they’re already buying private land. Georgia’s senators say they’re moving forward with legislation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.