Max Verstappen unimpressed with excess and opulence of Las Vegas Grand Prix
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix is an absolute spectacle of neon extravagance and Max Verstappen has absolutely no interest in the excess and opulence weaved into Formula One’s first visit to Sin City in 41 years. The reigning three-time Formula One champion called Saturday night’s race “99% show, and 1% sporting event” while complaining he felt like “a clown” standing on the stage during Wednesday night’s opening ceremony that featured multiple musical acts. Verstappen also skipped a VIP party at The Wynn in which F1 president Stefano Domenicali asked all drivers to attend.