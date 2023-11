COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Academy District 20 Board President Tom Lavalley resigned Thursday night.

Lavalley told KRDO 13 that he is a pilot and his work schedule is very demanding. He added that he couldn't be at as many board meetings as he would like to he felt it was appropriate to resign.

Lavalley also said he made the decision before a board election last week that saw two former board members lose their seats.