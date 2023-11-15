Isaiah Jones – The Mesa Ridge rumbling running back

Isaiah Jones opponents know him well. How could they not? He is one of the toughest runners in the state and he has flattened most of them, "So basically, whenever I'm running, I just think I don't want to go down. I don't like getting tackled. So the only way to stay up is you got to hit them first. I feel like the game's only fun if you're physical, because at the end of the day, the physical team wins," says Isaiah Jones.

Last week against Loveland, Jones scored five touchdowns. Once again running around and over defenders who dare get in his way, "Honestly, I know I don't want to be on the other side of that. I'm grateful he's over here, because it would be hell playing against that," says Anthony Smith.

Jones adds, "Always being the underdogs in like every scenario, every game; it just feels good to see my teammates uplifted and playing to the potential I've always thought they were at."

The aggressive runner get his fuel from, from the fact that he is the youngest of five siblings and they toughened him up pretty quick, "Since I got to two older brothers, two older sisters, it was just rough. It was like it's either you got your brother yelling at you, picking on you, and then you got a sister picking on you," says Jones.

He has received attention from universities like Wyoming and Western Colorado and he has Mesa Ridge playing some ball, "My team is very focused. We're all locked in and we're we're all playing up to what we should be,"

He has a message for anyone trying to tackle him in the open field, "I would say have fun," says Jones.