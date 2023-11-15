Kim Kardashian is GQ’s Man of the Year

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian is the man.

The reality star and entrepreneur has been named one of GQ’s Men of the Year, she announced on Instagram. Kardashian graces the magazine’s cover as more specifically, Tycoon of the Year, posing in a tie with a bag of Cheetos.

She was joined by momager Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Khloé for the interview, which covered a wide range of topics from her SKIMS business to family and her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kardashian was given the “tycoon” title as SKIMS becomes the NBA’s official underwear and launched a men’s line.

She also discusses her divorce from Ye, saying she ultimately wants their four kids to be “loved and heard.”

“You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age,” she told the publication. “You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side.”

The latest issue of GQ drops Nov. 28.

