Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski accident trial has inspired a London musical

(CNN) — We “wish you well,” The Pleasance & Awkward Productions.

The London-based production company is staging a musical based on one of the more diverting and even amusing passages from 2023 – Gwyneth Paltrow’s now-famous skiing accident trial from the spring.

Back in March, the Oscar-winning Goop founder attended a trial after she was sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who alleged that she was reckless and caused him lasting injuries after the two collided on the slopes at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016.

The televised trial was a hit with social media, which responded with memes and plenty of commentary about it.

The most sterling example of said social media frenzy came about when Paltrow famously whispered to Sanderson “I wish you well” after she won.

Now “Gwyneth Goes Skiing” is set to debut at Pleasance London Main House Cabaret in London, where it will run from December 13 to December 23.

The production company describes it as “A story of love, betrayal, skiing, and (somehow) Christmas – where you are the jury!”

“She’s the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar,” the show’s synopsis reads. “He’s a retired Optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing.”

“On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they – literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch,” it goes on to state. “This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it’s at Christmas.”

Linus Karp stars as Gwyneth Paltrow, with promotional photos on the play’s site showing the performer decked out in pink ski gear and in one image holding a candle that says, “This smells like a lawsuit.”

Joseph Martin costars as Terry Sanderson, credited as “The Other Guy” on the site, with original music by Leland.

It’s BYOJE (bring your own jade eggs) because if you know, you know.

