Supporters of Israel rally in Washington under heavy security, crying ‘never again’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of Israel are rallying by the thousands on Washington’s National Mall, voicing solidarity in the fight against Hamas and crying “never again.” The Homeland Security Department designated Tuesday’s rally a “level 1” security event, the highest classification in its system and one usually used for the Super Bowl and other major events. That’s according to two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press. A succession of speakers took the stage to denounce Hamas’ bloody incursion Oct. 7 and what the speakers said was a virulent spread of antisemitism internationally. Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the crowd remotely by video.

By REBECCA SANTANA and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

