Skip to Content
News

Mild weather through Friday

slot0
By
Updated
today at 8:24 AM
Published 7:28 AM

Temperatures will vary by a few degrees... but generally partly cloudy and mild through the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm today with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s.  Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with lows dipping into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Quiet weather through Saturday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with sunny to partly cloudy skies.  Temps begin to cool off Sunday and Monday with a small chance for a few showers. Highs on Monday will dip into the 40s and 50s.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content