Mild weather through Friday

Temperatures will vary by a few degrees... but generally partly cloudy and mild through the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm today with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with lows dipping into the low and mid-30s.

EXTENDED: Quiet weather through Saturday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temps begin to cool off Sunday and Monday with a small chance for a few showers. Highs on Monday will dip into the 40s and 50s.