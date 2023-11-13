Pueblo high school partnering with police department ahead of national seatbelt day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -East High School (EHS) students are gearing up for national seatbelt safety day on Tuesday, Nov. 14. They're hoping they can make an impact and help increase seatbelt usage in Pueblo.

This campaign is a little bit more personal to students at EHS since they lost a classmate last year in a car accident.

" I would hear a lot of kids say, man if they only had their seatbelt on," said Janane Passalaqua, EHS teacher.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), 6 out of 13 traffic facilitates last year could have been prevented if they were buckled up.

"Tomorrow is National Seatbelt Safety Day. It's important because we want people to be safe and if they do happen to get an accident to wear a seatbelt, it's a safety measure. That's where we reduce injuries and possibly even a fatality," said Sgt. Frank Ortega, Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

According to KRDO13's previous reporting, out of the state, Pueblo County ranks last for seat belt compliance. Pueblo County has a buckle-up rate of 74%, while the state overall averages at about 89%.

"A lot of kids I notice will say, oh, I don't worry about a seatbelt. Well, then we wanted to make sure that we put the focus on how important it is to always put your seatbelt on no matter what. We really want to hit this hard," said Passalaqua

Students at EHS are asking community members to post a picture wearing their seatbelt Tuesday using the #ehsfcclabuckleup to remind them about the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt.

EHS students will continue to do seatbelt campaigns every month to help spread awareness about this life-threatening issue.