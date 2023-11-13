Police Foundation of Colorado Springs raising funds for trauma kits; similar to ones used at Club Q

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs is asking for the communities help with getting officers additional trauma first-aid kits.

Nearly one year ago, police officers rushed to Club Q on reports of a mass shooting. When they arrived, they used trauma first-aid kits to help victims.

However, officers went through the supplies so quickly - they ran out. Now, the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs is asking the community for help purchasing 250 additional trauma kits.

Every officer with the police department receives one medical trauma kit upon graduation.

However, after they use that one kit, they are left without new supplies.

"Oftentimes, the things that they have in that medical trauma kit are really what stands between an individual dying there on scene and receiving enough medical care from our officers to be able to survive or be able to get advanced medical care to the scene," Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Police Chief, said.

Their plan is to have one mass trauma bag in each supervisors car. Those bags would contain ten individual trauma kits.

The kits contain life saving tools such as tourniquets, bandages, and trauma dressings - all items that are found inside a well equipped ambulance.

The Police Foundation says the mass trauma bags will allow officers to have extra tools on hand if a victim needs specific supplies.

These advanced medical kits do come with a hefty price tag - $29,000 to be exact.

If you are interested in helping, you can so on the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs website.