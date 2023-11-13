‘Phenomenon’ Harry Kane breaking records at Bayern Munich

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — It’s safe to say that Harry Kane is enjoying life in Germany.

The England captain made his high-profile move from boyhood club Tottenham to Bayern Munich in August and he hasn’t looked back.

After netting a brace against Heidenheim on Saturday, the striker took his tally to 17 league goals this season. No player has scored more after 11 Bundesliga games, with Bayern’s former talisman Robert Lewandowski holding the previous record of 16.

Kane, the league’s top scorer, also has four goals in the Champions League with Bundesliga leaders Bayern yet to drop points in the group stage.

“It is impressive,” Bayern Munich’s sports director Christoph Freund said, per Reuters, after Kane’s double in the team’s 4-2 win against Heidenheim.

“He is playing away from the UK for the first time and then he scores like that. The team also plays him into position. He is a phenomenon.”

Kane, the Premier League’s second all-time scorer, was already considered a world-class talent before his switch from England to Germany, but it was unknown whether he could emulate his form at Tottenham.

The 30-year-old has answered that question emphatically, ripping up the record books in the process.

Kane has netted more than last season’s top scorer in the Bundesliga and his goal scoring prowess has left an impression on his new teammates.

‘He can do anything’

“I believe he can do anything,” Bayern’s veteran forward Thomas Mueller said, per Reuters.

“We only need to bring him into position. If he gets to shoot anywhere near or inside the box then chances are the ball will go in.”

Kane will join the England squad later this week for two international fixtures, against Malta and North Macedonia, before returning to Germany.

For all his record-breaking feats, Kane has yet to win a major trophy during his career, but he seems determined on changing that this season.

“Of course, the team deserves all the gratitude, ” Kane said, remaining humble about his achievements.

“They provide me with the opportunities. I enjoy playing in this team.”

