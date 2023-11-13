Meet the Season 6 cast of ‘The Crown’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The final season of “The Crown” will return with several new cast members and some familiar faces.

Netflix’s royal family drama series will culminate with its sixth season in a two-part series finale beginning on November 16, with part two coming on December 14.

“Harry Potter” franchise star Imelda Staunton will make her encore performance as Queen Elizabeth II after starring as the monarch in Season 5. Plus, “The Affair” and “The Wire” star Dominic West returns as then-Prince Charles (who, in real life, was crowned King Charles III after the death of Queen Elizabeth last year), and “Phantom Thread” actor Lesley Manville is back as Princess Margaret.

Season 6 of “The Crown” covers Queen Elizabeth’s reign in the 1990s through the aughts, including the time that leads up to the late Princess Diana’s tragic death and the ensuing aftermath.

Keep reading to get to know the new and returning cast members for Season 6 of “The Crown.”

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales

Elizabeth Debicki returns to portray the late Diana, Princess of Wales, in her final years before her tragic death in 1997. Debicki starred as the “People’s Princess” in Season 5, a performance for which she earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She’s previously appeared in the BBC’s crime series “The Night Manager,” plus two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, “The Man from U.N.C.L.E” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” among others.

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Khalid Abdalla will reprise his role as Dodi Fayed, the son of Egyptian businessman Mohammed Al-Fayed who enters into a highly publicized, and ultimately fatal, relationship with divorcee Princess Diana. Fayed tragically lost his life in the 1997 car accident in Paris alongside Diana, a part of history that Season 6 will explore. Adballa has previously appeared in 2007’s “The Kite Runner,” Marvel’s “Moon Night” TV series, “Assassin’s Creed” and “Mission Impossible 5.”

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

﻿Meg Bellamy makes her on-screen debut as Prince William’s then-girlfriend, Kate Middleton in Season 6. The role marks the Berkshire native’s first professional acting gig. According to Hello, Bellamy was offered the role after submitting an audition video in response to an open casting call for “The Crown” put out on social media. She has one credit on IMDb for appearing in a 2021 short titled “The Prince of Savile Row,” but previously held a job as a performer at Legoland in Windsor, according to the Telegraph.

Ed McVey as Prince William and Luther Ford as Prince Harry

﻿You may recognize newcomer Ed McVey from photos Netflix released in April introducing a first-look at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton. McVey is a recent drama school graduate with professional experience on the London stage, and will make his TV debut when he appears as Prince William, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Rufus Kampa will appear as the young prince in the season’s early episodes.

Luther Ford is an aspiring British filmmaker who will pick up as an older version of Prince Harry after Fflyn Edwards appears as the “spare” in earlier episodes of Season 6. Ford, who will also make his on-screen debut after working behind the camera, told Hero magazine last month that he won the role of Prince Harry after he attended an open casting call “on a bit of whim.”

Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip

﻿Returning to portray the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is Jonathan Pryce. Pryce was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance of Prince Philip in Season 5 of “The Crown,” and is a highly celebrated actor. He’s known for roles that include playing Juan Perón in 1996’s “Evita” alongside Madonna, as well as the High Sparrow in “Game of Thrones,” and as Pope Francis in “The Two Popes,” a performance that earned him an Oscar nod in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.