Man accused of trying to kill El Paso County deputies in court for preliminary hearing

El PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A 32-year-old was out of jail on an attempted murder charge when five deputies from the El Paso County Sherrif's Office (EPSO) stopped him in downtown Manitou Springs on July 11, 2023.

Wesley Braden was wanted for skipping his bond and EPSO said that when officers contacted Braden, he fired at least one round.

In court, body cam video showed Braden resisting arrest on the passenger side of a truck. During the struggle, a handgun went off in Braden's pocket striking a deputy in the belt. The belt stopped the round and the deputy walked away with minor injuries.

His family told KRDO13 investigates that he never intended for the gun to go off describing the handgun being fired as "accidental."

Braden faces 18 total felony charges including attempted murder, assault on a police officer, and drug charges.

A judge has already said that there is enough evidence to go to trial on the attempted murder charges and a decision on the assault charges is expected today.

Braden has pleaded not guilty.