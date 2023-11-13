Mainly sunny and warm weather ahead

Mainly sunny skies and warming temperatures the next several days.

TODAY: As high pressure dominates our weather pattern, we'll see sunny skies and highs today in the low and mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly overnight as morning lows continue to dip into the 20s and 30s.

EXTENDED: A mixture of sun and high clouds through the end of the work week with well above average temperatures. Highs in the upper-60s and low-70s through Thursday. We'll see a gradual cooling trend this weekend... with a small chance for a few showers. Highs by Sunday dip into the 50s and 60s.