Former Fox News reporter says in lawsuit he was fired after challenging Jan. 6 coverage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Fox News reporter says in a lawsuit he was targeted and fired for pushing back against false claims about the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In the suit moved to federal court Monday, producer Jason Donner said he was part of a “purge” of employees who refused to only report information that would please former President Donald Trump and his supporters. Donner was inside the Capitol during the riot and pressed his complaints about the network’s coverage for months. A spokeswoman for Fox News did not immediately return an email message seeking comment on the lawsuit.

