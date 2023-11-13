Colorado Springs Fire Department has responded to over 100 calls for homeless fires since October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says their number of calls for fires started by people experiencing homelessness is on the rise, having answered more than 100 calls since the start of October.

The department tells KRDO that during the month of September, firefighters responded to 31 calls for unauthorized fires burning within homeless camps.

That number more than doubled to 67 in the month of October, and as of November 13, CSFD says they've already had 37 calls, which is on pace to beat October.

Organizations like the Springs Rescue Mission in Downtown Colorado Springs make it their goal to help out the hundreds of people who are on the street to stay warm and provide other needed services.

In these harsh winter months, however, many people are still left outside and have to opt for outdoor fires, using wood or other materials, as well as propane, which sometimes leads to fires getting out of control.

The department says while it is their job to extinguish those fires, it does also take away personnel from the many other calls within the city.

"We certainly will respond, and do our job in a professional and expedient manner. However, this is a big city. We do have many calls for service. So when we are responding to these types of incidents, it does take away resources," said Lieutenant Jamie Gutschick, with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Organizations like "HOPE: Colorado Springs" have all 120 of their spots filled as of Monday, November 13.

Other groups like the Springs Rescue Mission, The Salvation Army, and The Place all provide beds to those in need, but spots are limited.