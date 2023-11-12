Skip to Content
News

Sports Extra: Evan Moore, limitless

By
New
Published 11:02 PM

The Vista Ridge football team just finished up another special season. One in which they once again made a trip to the class 4A playoffs..

Evan Moore, a senior on the football team played high school football for the first time this fall.

For Evan, all he really wanted was a chance to get down in a football stance.

Born with Down Syndrome, Moore never asked to be treated differently. He wanted to work. He wanted to play. He wanted to be one of the guys.

Not only did he achieve those goals, he lettered to wrap up his career.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content