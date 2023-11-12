Sports Extra: Evan Moore, limitless

The Vista Ridge football team just finished up another special season. One in which they once again made a trip to the class 4A playoffs..

Evan Moore, a senior on the football team played high school football for the first time this fall.

For Evan, all he really wanted was a chance to get down in a football stance.

Born with Down Syndrome, Moore never asked to be treated differently. He wanted to work. He wanted to play. He wanted to be one of the guys.

Not only did he achieve those goals, he lettered to wrap up his career.