Rocky Mountain Field Institute host volunteer day at Paint Mines Interpretive Park, preparing for annual ShinDig

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Restoration work and drainage cleanup took place at Paint Mines Interpretive Park, thanks to Rocky Mountain Field Institute (RMFI) hosting a volunteer day Saturday, Nov. 11.

RMFI is a locally based nonprofit organization dedicated to outdoor stewardship and preserving trails.

Kelly Malone, RMFI Trails Assessment and Condition Surveyor, said El Paso County reached out to them for their services to restore the Paint Mines.

The institute says they tackle projects in the alpine and montane, watershed ecosystems, riparian zones, and sensitive foothill environs to preserve the area for future generations.

To continue their work, RMFI host an annual ShinDIG event; recognizing dedicated volunteers and raising funds for the nonprofit to continue their mission of conservation and stewardship of public lands in Southern Colorado.

The event is open to the public and attendees can enjoy live music from The Mitguards, hors d'oeuvres, an open bar, silent auction, and a limited edition RMFI t-shirt.

According to coordinators, all ticket proceeds and silent auction earnings will go towards RMFI's 2023 Give! Campaign.

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased on eventbrite.

ShinDIG is on Thursday, November 16th from 6-8p.m. at the Red Rocks Barn (2700 Robinson St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904).