VETERANS DAY: KRDO13 honoring those who served

BYRON DEREK POWELL

Radio & Digital Account Executive

First Sergeant, 29 years of service

Derek had a long career that spanned the globe. To be exact, he served our country for 29 years, 7 months & 14 days. His service earned him the Bronze Star. Derek joined the Army in 1985 and worked in avionics communications equipment repair. He was stationed in Germany and was deployed to Korea multiple times over his military career. Derek also served in the Middle East during Desert Storm and in Haiti and Afghanistan. He finished his military service here in Colorado Springs at Fort Carson.

MIKE RAMSEY

Assistant Chief Engineer

Specialist, 5 years of service

Mike enlisted in the Army in 1990 and became a military police officer. He was part of a team that was ready to be deployed anywhere in the world within 72 hours. Mike was deployed overseas during many conflicts including in Kuwait, Guantanamo Bay, and Somalia. In Somalia, Mike was injured during a riot after he was attacked with a steel pipe, leaving him with a broken knee. During his career, he was honored with multiple medals and combat patches for his bravery in Operation Desert Shield/Storm, the Haitian refugee crisis in Guantanamo Bay, and in Operation Restore Hope in Somalia. Mike says he developed a “sheer love for his country” during his time in the service.

DON MOUTON

Digital Video Engineer

Specialist, 4 years of service

Don joined the Army in 1989. He followed in the footsteps of his father, who was also in the Army and served as a military police officer. In his Army career, Don was in communications repair and he fixed radio systems in military vehicles and helicopters. He is a Desert Storm veteran and was deployed to Saudi Arabia for ten months. Don’s 16-year-old daughter intends to carry on the family military legacy. She plans to join the Air Force and as her proud dad says, she also has the “heart to serve.”

HERB BLAND

Master Control Operator

Sergeant, 6 years of service

Herb is a highly decorated veteran who served multiple deployments in Germany. He was also deployed to Naples, Italy during the Kosovo conflict. His work in telecommunications supported vital communications between Army personnel on the ground in Kosovo and in the U.S.

MATT MCKINLEY

Radio Producer

Specialist, 2 years of service

Matt joined the Army on Memorial Day in 1976. He was called away to duty early, two weeks before he was set to graduate high school. Matt performed so well in weapons training that he became an Army sniper. Matt was deployed to South Africa during Apartheid. After that, he went on to train other Army personnel and was injured in a training accident and honorably discharged from the military.

JUSTIN HART

Radio Producer

Specialist, 4 years of service

Justin’s family has a long line of those who have served in the Army and Marines, including his grandfather and many uncles. Justin enlisted in the Army in 2003 and re-fueled Black Hawk and Apache helicopters. He was assigned to a duty station in South Korea for one-year and was also deployed to Kuwait in 2003 during the Iraq War. Justin finished his military career right here in Colorado Springs at Fort Carson.

BARRY LONG

Master Control Operator

Specialist, 6 years of service

Barry enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1988. He was stationed at Fort Carson. As a medic, he was deployed to Germany during Desert Storm to help provide support and security at a base there.