Tunnel to Towers Foundation Pays off Mortgages for Families of Fallen Colorado Springs Heroes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is paying the mortgages for two Colorado Springs heroes, El Paso County Deputy and retired Army Staff Sergeant Andrew Peery and Air Force Technical Sergeant Daniel Orr.

El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery was killed on August 7, 2022, after being shot in the line of duty. He was a highly decorated SWAT operator for El Paso County and had been with the department since 2016.

Before serving his community with the Sheriff’s office, he served his country with the Army. Peery was inspired to enlist in 2001, by his father and brother who also served in the military.

Deputy Peery is survived by his wife Meghan and their two children. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on the family home in Peyton.

“I can't express how grateful I am that Tunnel to Towers has done this for me and my kids. It gives me something that I can always have…a place my kids will always have if life gets hard,” said Meghan Peery.

The foundation says that SSG Daniel Orr served his country for nearly two decades, first with the Army and then with the Air Force. He served two tours in Iraq and two tours in South Korea.

On December 31, 2022, he passed away due to service-related cancer. He left behind his wife Heather and their four children. Heather is a mental health therapist specializing in trauma, with many military clients. Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage on the family's Colorado Springs home.

In observance of Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honoring the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform by providing 50 mortgage-free homes across the country.

For more on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, click here.