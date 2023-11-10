Pueblo veteran memorializes military heroes

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo veteran has built a comprehensive database of over two hundred thousand heroes in the military.

72-year-old Doug Sterner's database spans all states. In addition to that hefty database, he's written 113 books and counting.

His drive to do so is fueled by the love for those with whom he served. Sterner lost his best friend, Jaime, during the Vietnam War. To remember his friend's heroism in the war, he wrote a book about it.

"It was my therapy. It was how I worked my way through the loss of my best friend," Sterner said.

Though he never published that book, it began a comprehensive project that quickly grew to dizzying heights.

"[there are] Two hundred and four thousand ninety-six individuals represented in the database," Sterner said.

His research and recording are focused on every veteran from any branch of the military who has received anything above a Bronze Star award.

"I've had numerous incidences of somebody that went on my database and found the name of an uncle, a father, and grandfather that was highly decorated, and they didn't even know it," Sterner said.

Sterner has also written 113 books about these stories, organized by state and branch of the military.

"I also realize that there are other veterans out there who have friends whom they've lost in combat, and it's for them as well," Sterner said.

To access his database, click here. To buy his books, click here.