Jared Leto really climbed the Empire State Building

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — No, it wasn’t Spider-Man or King Kong hanging off the side of the Empire State Building this week. It was Jared Leto.

The actor and singer on Thursday managed to climb the historic Manhattan skyscraper in a stunt to announce his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars is embarking on a world tour.

The “2024 Seasons” tour will take an extensive run across Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand, marking the group’s first headline tour in over five years.

Leto, the band’s frontman, completed the first-ever climb of the Empire State Building.

“The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day,” Leto, the frontman for Thirty Seconds to Mars, said in a statement.

Leto is an avid climber, but this was a major feat.

“I made it. I’m alive. I made it to the top, and I was just saying, I saw my mother in the window of the 80th floor, that was a nice surprise,” Leto told the “Today” show. “My mom came to visit.”

The tour kicks off March 15 at Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires. After touring South America, the band will perform in Europe and North America before concluding in New Zealand in September.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.