RMNP announces changes to pilot reservation system using timed entry for 2024

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) announced Thursday that a pilot reservation system using timed entry will once again be utilized in 2024.

According to RMNP, in 2024 the timed entry system will run from May 24 through Oct. 20. Changes to the 2024 pilot system include include making the night before reservations available at 7 p.m. MT through recreation.gov, rather than 5 p.m. These are expected to run out quickly and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead when possible.

Reservations to enter the park will be available through www.recreation.gov following the schedule listed below, according to RMNP.

Beginning at 8 a.m. MT on Monday, May 1. This round of reservations will be available to enter the park from May 24 through June 30.

The next release will occur on June 1, for the month of July, and any remaining days that have not been booked for June.

On July 1, reservations will be available for the month of August and any remaining days that have not been booked for July.

On Aug. 1, reservations will be available for the month of September and any remaining days in August that have not been booked.

On Sept. 1, reservations will be available for October and any remaining days in September that have not been booked.

RMNP is currently accepting public feedback on its Environmental Assessment for the park’s long-range day-use visitor access plan. More details are available on the park website and comments can be submitted through Dec. 14, 2023. Officials said this plan is needed to provide day-use visitor access in a way that protects resources while creating opportunities for high-quality visitor experiences in the long term.

According to park officials, RMNP is one of the most visited national parks. The park experienced a 44 percent increase in visitation from 2012 to 2019. In 2021, the park received 4.4 million visits.