Jelly Roll wins new artist award and kicks off 2023 CMA Awards with Wynonna Judd

(CNN) — Wednesday was a great night for Jelly Roll at the 2023 CMA Awards.

The artist not only opened the show with surprise guest Wynonna Judd, but he also delivered an inspiring acceptance speech after winning the new artist of the year award.

Judd joined him for an emotional performance of his hit song, “Need a Favor.”

On a set made to look like a church, Jelly Roll was joined by a choir before Judd came on, surprising the audience, to duet.

He returned to the stage later to accept his award and said “there’s something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist of the year.”

“I don’t know where you’re at in your life or what you’re going through, but I want to tell you to keep going, baby. I want to tell you, ‘Success is on the other side,’” he said as the live audience at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville cheered him on. “I want to tell you, ‘It’s going to be okay!’ I want to tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason, because what’s in front of you is so much more important than what’s behind you!”

The tattooed singer/songwriter/rapper has had quite the year.

In addition to being the most nominated male artist at the CMA Awards with five nods, he released his debut album “Whitsitt Chapel” and in April won male video of the year, male breakthrough video of the year and digital-first performance of the year for his single, “Son of a Sinner” at the CMT Awards.

