Fox Sports NFL pregame show to originate from the US Air Force Academy on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” pregame show will originate from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, continuing the network’s tradition of going to military installations in honor of Veterans Day. Fox Sports did a show from West Point in 2019, and the Naval Academy in 2021. The show has also originated from military bases around the world, including Afghanistan. The entire pregame crew of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson, Jay Glazer and Rob Gronkowski will appear along with 1,000 Air Force Academy cadets.

