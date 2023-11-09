‘Abbott Elementary’ to ‘Yellowstone,’ here’s what we know about some of your favorite shows returning

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Lights, camera and soon, action!

With the announcement that a tentative deal has been reached to end the SAG-AFTRA strike, there’s been much excitement from both performers and those who enjoy their performances that a return to production is imminent.

When asked on X (formerly known as Twitter) if her hit series “Abbott Elementary” will now begin filming its third season, star and creator Quinta Brunson responded with a video meme of Tokyo Toni saying, “Well yes.”

“Eternals” star Kumail Nanjiani posted, “YES!!! Hallelujah. I can tweet a certain trailer that I am VERY EXCITED ABOUT at midnight.” He later shared a look at his upcoming film, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

SAG-AFTRA members have been prohibited from filming and promoting their projects during the 118-day strike, and film and television production has largely been at a standstill since back in May, when members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike.

The strikes have already pushed upcoming seasons of shows like “Euphoria,” “The Last of Us” and “White Lotus” to 2025. However, now that both unions are nearly set with studios and streamers regarding new contracts, there’s hope once again for new movies and new episodes of our favorite shows in the months to come.

Tentative release dates for some of television’s most-anticipated series follows below.

“The Crown”

Our favorite dramatization of the British royal family already had its sixth and final season in the can before the strikes started. It kicks off Nov. 16 on Netflix, with a focus on Princess Diana.

“Julia”

The Max series about the life of famed chef and author Julia Child is also back November 16, for Season 2. Max is owned by CNN’s parent company.

“Fargo”

Black comedy and crime drama merge for this eclectic series, based on the classic Coen Brothers movie of the same name. The fifth season debuts November 21 on FX.

“Squid Game: The Challenge”

The reality show inspired by the hit South Korean drama, in which poverty-stricken players competed for untold sums of money to the death, starts Nov. 22 on Netflix.

“Echo”

Marvel fans will have to wait a little longer for the Disney+ series revolving around this character introduced on “Hawkeye” – until Jan. 2024.

“House of the Dragon”

Season 2 of the “Game of Thrones” prequel will turn up the heat when it releases in early summer 2024 – and will reportedly introduce viewers to five new dragons.

“Bridgerton”

The third season of the popular Netflix series doesn’t have a definite date yet, but we know it’s set to stream sometime in 2024. Get out the corsets as well as those fans, good for cooling things down.

“The Bear”

Yes, chef! Season 3 of the chaotic cooking dramedy “The Bear” will release sometime in 2024.

“Yellowstone”

Drama with its star Kevin Costner aside, this series about about a prosperous rancher family is such a bonafide hit that it’s launched spinoffs. The final episodes of the original show are reportedly slated to air in November 2024.

