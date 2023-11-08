Skip to Content
U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum offering free admission to veterans on Veterans Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In celebration of Veterans day, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will offer complimentary admission to all veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Veterans and military members can gain free entry by presenting their military ID at the door or by purchasing tickets online.

Special pricing will be available November 10-12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum, including its exhibits and upcoming events, visit usopm.org.

