Temporary roundabout to be installed at Woodmoor and Lake Woodmoor Dr. on Nov. 10

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officials with El Paso County are announcing that starting Friday, November 10, the El Paso County Highway 105A Construction Project team will implement a temporary one-lane roundabout for construction traffic control.

The roundabout will be at Woodmoor Drive and Lake Woodmoor Drive. It comes after El Paso County officials stated traffic volumes in this area have made it difficult for drivers to exit Lake Woodmoor Drive to head south on Woodmoor Drive.

During the ongoing construction project, they added the marked detours for traffic north of Highway 105 has increased traffic to this intersection.

To assist with traffic flow, the roundabout will go into operation and be marked with a combination of road striping and orange construction drums.

El Pas County stated the dual left turn from eastbound Highway 105 to northbound Woodmoor Drive will remain in place, but the easterly northbound lane on Woodmoor Drive will be for right turns only onto Lake Woodmoor Drive.

As a final notice, El Paso County officials are offering these tips when approaching roundabouts:

Before entering the roundabout, check for pedestrians; stay aware and yield to pedestrians before proceeding into the roundabout.

Look left for traffic already in the roundabout and be ready to yield. Do not stop completely unless existing traffic prevents you from merging.

When a safe gap is available, merge into roundabout traffic yielding to all approaching traffic on the left already navigating the roundabout.

Go slow and stay in your lane.

Maintain a consistent speed in the roundabout.

In the roundabout, pay attention to signage and merging vehicles. You are allowed the right-of-way but pay attention to inexperienced roundabout travelers.

Also, give busses and trucks space.

Use your signal when changing lanes and exiting the roundabout.

For more information about the Highway 105A Construction Project, visit the link here.