New improvements made to the Elk Creek Marina boat ramp in Gunnison

GUNNISON, Colo. (KRDO)-- New improvements have been made to the Elk Creek Marina boat ramp at the Curecanti National Recreation Area (CURE), the National Park Service (NPS) is announcing.

According to NPS officials, the recent $126,000 project, funded by park recreation fee revenue coming from boating and camping fees, replaced about 7,000 square feet of concrete ramp that was originally constructed in the 1960s.

Due to age, heavy use, and the fact that repairs can only be made when the ramp is exposed due to low water levels, the new improvements have now made the ramp smoother and more accessible for boaters.

The recreation area records approximately one million annual visitors, according to the NPS, many of whom enjoy water recreation activities on the reservoirs.

The repairs were important especially for the summer boating season, as the Elk Creek boat ramp is the primary access to the Blue Mesa Reservoir, along with the Lake Fork boat ramp.

For more information about Curecanti National Recreation Area and water-based recreational opportunities, please visit www.nps.gov/cure.