Lanes closed on Interquest Parkway for water main work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities are announcing lane closures on Interquest Parkway ahead of some wastewater main work.

The northernmost lane of westbound Interquest Parkway between Federal Drive and Market Center Point will be closed from Nov. 8-30 for planned wastewater main work.

Westbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes along this block.

Drivers are being asked to proceed cautiously in this busy area and watch for work zone signs as crews work to improve utility services.