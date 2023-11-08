KRDO13 and Care and Share host annual food drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - With the Holiday season just around the corner, many Southern Colorado families need a little help putting food on the table this Thanksgiving.

This Thursday, Nov 9, you can help Care and Share Food Bank feed those families with the KRDO13 Season of Sharing Food Drive at American Furniture Warehouse off I-25 and Fillmore.

Just stop by with any nonperishable food items you can donate, and we'll pick them up right from your window or trunk! The drive runs from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. We hope to see you there!