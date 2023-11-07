Silver Key Senior Services expands food drive due to pressing food insecurity issues among seniors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Silver Key Senior Services announced Tuesday that they will shifting their holiday season initiative to a year-round effort, titled “Bountiful Pantry: Nourishing Seniors Throughout the Year”, formerly recognized as "Bountiful Bags".

This strategic shift is motivated by the pressing need to address food insecurity issues that persist year-round, particularly among the senior population, where estimates indicate 50% of seniors nationally experience food malnutrition, according to Silver Key Senior Services.

Organizers said the decision to extend the campaign throughout the year comes as a response to the ongoing struggle that seniors face in combating hunger. In Colorado alone, nearly 1 in 10 seniors grapple with uncertainty regarding their next meal, according to Silver Key Senior Services.

"We've moved to a campaign to be able to go throughout the entire year. So we'll be able to recognize different cultural needs during different times of celebration, be able to get the word out about different diversity around different food choices," said Jason DeaBueno, President and CEO of Silver Key Senior Services.

In addition to the imperative to address food insecurity year-round, Silver Key recognizes the diverse dietary needs and cultural preferences of the seniors it serves. To better meet these needs, the organization has expanded its options for food support to include a wide range of cultural foods and cater to various dietary requirements such as vegetarian, gluten-free, and other specific needs that extend beyond the traditional holiday fare of turkey and mashed potatoes.

If you want to donate, the designated spots for food donations can be found below: