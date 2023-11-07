Megan Fox writes about her experience with pregnancy loss in new poetry book

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Megan Fox is recounting her experience with pregnancy loss in her new book of poetry.

The two poems that reference her experience, titled “i” and “ii,” are at the end of the book, which is called “Pretty Boys are Poisonous.”

In “ii,” the “Transformers” star describes feeling a “heartbeat” and then having to “say goodbye,” writing:

tell me please

what is the ransom

for her soul?

On Tuesday, Fox said she and musician Machine Gun Kelly, her fiancé, leaned on each other through the loss in an interview with GMA.

“I’d never been through anything like that before in my life,” Fox said, adding, “I have three kids so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately.”

The “Jennifer’s Body” actor continued to share that at the time, they tried “to navigate what does this mean and why does this happen.”

Fox shares three children with “Beverly Hills 90210” actor Brian Austin Green, to whom she was wed from 2010 until 2022. They separated in 2020, and she began dating Kelly that same year. The pair became engaged in 2022.

According to an official synopsis, Fox’s book of poetry includes a “heartbreaking and dark” collection of over 70 poems.

“Some of it is definitely a metaphor, none of it is what I would call fictional,” she said during Tuesday’s interview. “Those are all real life experiences that I had.”

“Pretty Boys are Poisonous” is out now.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.