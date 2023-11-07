Group ‘Yes on HH’ and ‘Americans for Prosperity’ release statements after ballot measure fails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Proposition HH appeared on the Nov. 7, 2023 ballot.

Senate President and Campaign Chair for Property Tax Relief Now Steve Fenberg released the following statement in response to tonight’s election results.

Prop HH was always about providing long term tax relief for Colorado seniors and families in a way that doesn’t hurt our teachers, firefighters, and local communities. Prop HH was a nuanced, balanced policy that appears to have fallen prey to a misinformation slogan campaign by the far right, who would prefer to cut property taxes on the backs of our schools and fire districts. It’s unclear tonight what the pathway forward is, but it’s clear the answer is not Initiative 50, which would amend the constitution to permanently reduce funding for schools, fire districts, and libraries. Senate President and Campaign Chair for Property Tax Relief Now Steve Fenberg

Upon the failure of Proposition HH Americans for Prosperity-Colorado State Director Jesse Mallory released the following statement.