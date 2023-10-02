Before the Ballot: Proposition HH

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A "yes" vote supports making various changes to state property taxes and revenue limits, including reducing property tax rates; allowing the state to retain and spend revenues that it would otherwise be required to refund to residents under the Colorado Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR); creating a new, increased cap on state revenue, allowing the state to retain and spend additional revenue each year up to the Proposition HH Cap; allocating revenue to local governments to make up for decreased property tax revenues; and creating a limit on local government property tax revenue.

A "no" vote opposes making changes to property taxes and state revenue limits.