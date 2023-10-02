Skip to Content
2023 Voter Guide Stories

Before the Ballot: Proposition HH

By
Published 4:33 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A "yes" vote supports making various changes to state property taxes and revenue limits, including reducing property tax rates; allowing the state to retain and spend revenues that it would otherwise be required to refund to residents under the Colorado Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR); creating a new, increased cap on state revenue, allowing the state to retain and spend additional revenue each year up to the Proposition HH Cap; allocating revenue to local governments to make up for decreased property tax revenues; and creating a limit on local government property tax revenue.

A "no" vote opposes making changes to property taxes and state revenue limits.

Article Topic Follows: 2023 Voter Guide Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Quinn Ritzdorf

Quinn is a reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content