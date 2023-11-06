Warm the next 48 hours… before colder air arrives

Partly cloudy, warm and just a little breezy to start the work week.

TODAY: We'll see a bit more sunshine this afternoon... with well above average temperatures. Highs today will max out in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight with morning lows falling into the mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Expect warm and windy conditions for Tuesday afternoon with winds gusting up to 35 mph. Highs are still warm in the 70s and 80s. Colder air arrives Wednesday and Thursday with rain and snow possible Wednesday afternoon. Most areas will see a switch over to snow by Thursday morning with the possibility of 1 to 2 inches along the I-25 corridor into the Thursday morning commute. Much cooler by Thursday with highs in the low to mid-40s. Stay Tuned.