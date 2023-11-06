Skip to Content
News

Warm the next 48 hours… before colder air arrives

slot0
By
today at 8:03 AM
Published 7:30 AM

Partly cloudy, warm and just a little breezy to start the work week.

TODAY: We'll see a bit more sunshine this afternoon... with well above average temperatures. Highs today will max out in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight with morning lows falling into the mid-40s.

EXTENDED: Expect warm and windy conditions for Tuesday afternoon with winds gusting up to 35 mph. Highs are still warm in the 70s and 80s. Colder air arrives Wednesday and Thursday with rain and snow possible Wednesday afternoon. Most areas will see a switch over to snow by Thursday morning with the possibility of 1 to 2 inches along the I-25 corridor into the Thursday morning commute. Much cooler by Thursday with highs in the low to mid-40s. Stay Tuned.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content